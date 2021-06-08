Morocco's Aid to African Countries to Counter Pandemic Reflects Commitment to Meeting SDGs Challenges (Ambassador)

The aid sent by Morocco to about twenty African countries to counter the Covid-19 pandemic reflects the commitment of the Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to contribute to meeting the challenges related to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, underlined Monday the permanent representative of Morocco to international organizations based in Vienna, ambassador Azzeddine Farhane.



"Morocco, on the high guidance of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has sent aid to more than twenty African countries and has placed the mobilization and solidarity action as a prerequisite to overcome the multiple challenges facing the African continent," said Farhane, in an address to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held from June 7 to 11 in Vienna.



This approach of solidarity, he explained, reflects the constant commitment of Morocco to Africa and the willingness of the Kingdom "to share its experience with the countries of the Continent, to help meet the challenges of achieving the goals of sustainable development".



In this regard, he highlighted the commitment of the IAEA which has provided support to 127 member countries to fight the epidemic and the speed and effectiveness of its response to the urgent needs of Member States, including equipment, detection and protection.



Farhane said that Morocco remains convinced that continued support for research and development in nuclear applications laboratories will enable the Agency to strengthen its response and mitigation capacity to assist Member States, particularly in times of exceptional emergencies, such as those imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAP 07 June 2021