Morocco's Commitment to Palestinian Cause and Rapprochement with Israel Make It Key Player for Peace in Middle East (Bulgarian Papers)

Morocco's commitment to the Palestinian cause and the resumption of relations with Israel, make the Kingdom an essential actor for the establishment of peace in the Middle East, wrote Bulgarian newspapers.

The "News" newspaper said that the resumption of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, the Kingdom's attachment to its position on the Palestinian question and its full support for the Palestinians make the Kingdom the best mediator to contribute to the establishment of peace in the Middle East.

The newspaper added that Morocco's position is consolidated thanks to its close ties with the United States, which announced the recognition of Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara and its determination to invest in the region.

''Novini'' noted for its part that the beginning of the process of opening an American consulate in Dakhla announced by the American Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, shows that the American government is taking action after the announcement of the recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara.

The paper said that the reaffirmation by the United States that the autonomy plan is a serious, credible and realistic basis for a just and lasting solution to the conflict, as well as the privileged relations between Rabat and Washington, will be beneficial for the whole African continent with a view to strengthening security, stability and development.

In an article entitled "The United States to Open a Consulate in the Moroccan Sahara", the newspaper "Dnews" said that with Washington's recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the announcement of the start of the process of opening an American consulate in Dakhla, the Sahara issue is witnessing a decisive turning point which reinforces the position of Morocco.

MAP 30 December 2020