Morocco's Employers' Association to Lead Economic Mission to Israel on Dec. 12-15

The General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) will organize an economic mission to Tel Aviv, December 12-15, on the sidelines of the launch of the new air route connecting Casablanca to Tel Aviv.



The Moroccan delegation, which will be led by the president of the CGEM, Chakib Alj, is made up of over 70 economic operators representing various sectors of common interest, such as tourism, agriculture, technology and innovation, education, health, finance, insurance, renewable energy, retail and textiles, said CGEM in a press release.



The objective is to explore means to strengthen economic and commercial ties and create strong synergies between the Moroccan and Israeli business communities, noted the release.



"In light of similarities between the Moroccan and Israeli economies, countless opportunities are available to our respective economic operators and this, in different sectors and new markets. This mission aims to build, with our Israeli counterparts, win-win business partnerships that will bring growth to our national companies," said Alj, as quoted in the release.



The mission's program includes an Israel-Morocco economic forum, held on December 13 in partnership with the Israeli Employers and Business Organization (IEBO) in the presence of Israeli companies, B2B-meetings as well as visits to industrial and agricultural sites.

MAP 24 November 2021