Morocco’s FM Hails Historic & Distinguished Moroccan-Russian Relations

Relations between Morocco and Russia are historic and distinguished, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and HE Russian President Vladimir Putin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said Wednesday in Marrakech.

Speaking at a press briefing with his Russian peer Sergei Lavrov, following their talks at the end of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, Bourita stressed that these relations have significantly developed thanks to HM the King's visit to Russia in 2002 during which a strategic partnership was signed, and the Sovereign’s second visit to Russia in 2016, during which a renewed strategic partnership was announced between the two countries in addition to the establishment of a new roadmap for bilateral relations.

He pointed out that this renewed strategic partnership has given a strong boost to relations between the two countries and created positive and ambitious prospects for bilateral cooperation.

In this regard, Bourita said there is an advanced and regular political dialogue between Rabat and Moscow, stressing that the bilateral joint commission will be held next year in Moscow, with the planned signing of a series of agreements which will undoubtedly contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation in many areas such as energy, mining, agriculture and fisheries.

He also noted that his meeting with his Russian peer was also an opportunity to examine several regional and international issues.

These talks, Bourita added, also focused on the Moroccan Sahara, in addition to other subjects including the situation in Libya and the Sahel.

Regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Bourita underlined the permanent and continued position of Morocco, based on clear principles and references which support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN member States, dialogue, good neighborliness and the use of peaceful solutions within the framework of United Nations resolutions.

MAP: 20 December 2023