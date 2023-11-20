Morocco's Govt Head Meets German Chancellor in Berlin

Morocco’s Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch met, Sunday in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss ways of promoting cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on several issues of common interest, and to examine possible ways of building economic and commercial partnerships.

During the meeting, which took place in the presence of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, and HM the King's Ambassador to Germany, Zohour Alaoui, the two parties expressed their satisfaction with the distinguished partnership linking the two countries, and reviewed the various current and future challenges.

The Head of Government arrived in Berlin on Sunday, to take part in the G20 "Compact with Africa" initiative on Monday.

MAP: 19 November 2023