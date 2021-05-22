Morocco’s International Efforts to Universalize Convention against Torture Widely Commended

Morocco’s ambassador to Australia, Karim Medrek, represented Morocco, member of the core-group of the Convention Against Torture Initiative (CTI), at a workshop on the establishment of regulatory frameworks and equitable justice systems for the effective fight against torture in developing island states in the Pacific region.

The Moroccan diplomat highlighted on this occasion the need for the universalization of the Convention against Torture (UNCAT) as a decisive step for the abolition of torture and the promotion and respect for human rights worldwide.

He underlined, in this regard, the importance of the ratification of the UNCAT which represents an opportunity to raise the legislation of a country to the standards and international norms relating to human rights in general, thus contributing to the sustainable development goals.

Medrek praised the role of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and its Secretariat in all issues relating to support in terms of capacity training and institutional development for all States wishing to benefit from it in view of the implementation of the ratification of UNCAT.

The diplomat recalled the unwavering commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco to promoting the ratification of this key instrument in the prevention and reduction of the risks of torture and cruel and inhuman treatments. All these measures adopted by Morocco at the national and international levels, including its adherence to the Initiative for the Convention against Torture, are the expression of its strong commitment to fight against torture in all its forms, he pointed out.

Morocco remains an active and credible partner for the Pacific island states and supports any cooperation aimed at strengthening the capacities of the Pacific island states in this area, the ambassador recalled.

Indeed, Morocco has embarked on the path of South-South cooperation and participates in the development of the capacities of several States.

It should be noted that since its launch in 2014, CTI has made it possible to ensure the accession of 17 States, reaching a total of 171 States Parties, including all African countries with the exception of two countries.

Launched in March 2014 by the Kingdom of Morocco, Chile, Denmark, Ghana and Indonesia, before being joined by the Fiji Islands, the Convention Against Torture Initiative aims to support the ratification and implementation of the Convention against Torture with a view to its universal ratification by 2024.

MAP 21 mai 2021