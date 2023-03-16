Morocco's Joint Bid with Spain, Portugal to Host 2030 World Cup 'Sends Important Message to the World' - Portuguese PM

"This bid has a very positive charge and sends a very important message to the world, to Europe and Africa, that we are two neighboring continents that want to work together," said Costa at a joint press conference with the President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, at the end of a joint bilateral meeting.

"Through this candidacy, what we want is to celebrate sport together by defending a fair and balanced competition," said the Portuguese top official, adding that it is "a very important decision."

It is the first time that a joint bid is presented on both sides of the Mediterranean between Africa and Europe, he said. "This application brings together what no one can separate," concluded Costa.

HM King Mohammed VI announced, Tuesday, the joint bid of Morocco, with Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 World Cup, in a message on the occasion of the presentation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022.

This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds, noted the Sovereign.

HM the King also said that this bid "will also bring out the best in all of us - in effect, a combination of genius, creativity, experience, and means."

MAP: 15 March 2023