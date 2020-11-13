Morocco's Reaction to Polisario's 'Unacceptable Provocations' is 'Very Legitimate': Spanish Political Scientist

Morocco's decision to act to put an end to "the unacceptable provocations of Polisario militias, backed by Algeria" in the Guergarate buffer zone in the Moroccan Sahara is "very legitimate", said on Friday Jorge Verstrynge Rojas, mentor of the Podemos party, which is part of the governmental coalition in Spain.



"Since the intrusion of these militias in the Guergarate area, Morocco has shown restraint, wisdom and a spirit of responsibility. However, Morocco's intervention to end the blockade is very legitimate and reasonable", Verstrynge Rojas told MAP, noting that the blocking of this zone did not affect only the neighboring countries but also Spain whose trade exchanges with Mauritania were disrupted.



For this political expert and former secretary general of the Popular Alliance, a federation of political conservative parties, founded at the beginning of the democratic transition in Spain, the Polisario aims through these acts of provocation to attract attention and to pose as a victim. "The separatist movement and Algeria are the real aggressors and Morocco has only defended its rights," he pointed out.



Morocco, which enjoys the support of the international community, will not allow itself to be intimidated by a group of Polisario militias supported by a "declining Algerian regime whose sole objective is to undermine the interests of Morocco", noted Verstrynge Rojas, who is also a university professor.



"To deflect attention to its internal problems, Algeria persists in using Polisario militias to provoke tensions with Morocco, which acts with wisdom and restraint," said Verstrynge Rojas.

MAP 13 November 2020