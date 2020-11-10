Morocco's Southern Provinces, Driving Force of Africa's Economic Take-Off

Morocco's Southern Provinces are a driving force of Africa's economic takeoff, said Italian expert in international relations, Marco Baratto.

"The opening of many African and Arab consulates in Dakhla and Laayoune is a clear confirmation of the status of Morocco's southern provinces as Africa's driving force at the political and economic levels," Baratto wrote in a stroty published by Italian information site "Comunicati Stampa."

"The future of the African Union is closely linked to the unity of the kingdom which is indivisible," the expert underlined in an story under the title "The Green March, a Historical Saga for the Completion of Morocco's Territorial Integrity."

"The Southern Provinces are an integral part of Morocco's history and culture, and represent a gateway to Africa," he recalled.

According to the Italian expert, the Green March, which sealed the return of the historically Moroccan provinces, has simultaneously laid the foundations for the future construction of the Arab Maghreb Union and the unity of African countries capable of building their future independently and without foreign interference.

"Defending Morocco's national unity means supporting peace, progress and development, not only for the Moroccan people, but for the entire region," he added.

Supporting Morocco means opening a new page in the history of economic, political and social relations in North Africa, Europe and the United States of America," Baratto concluded.

MAP 10 November 2020