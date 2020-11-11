Morocco's Southern Provinces, 'Engine of Local, Regional and Continental Development' - Policy Analyst

Recovered 45 years ago thanks to the Green March, Morocco's Southern Provinces are an integral part of the Kingdom's progress and they play an important role as "engine of local, regional and continental development," said political analyst Andres Grimblatt.



Since its recovery, the Sahara has become "a prosperous, free and democratic place," Grimblatt told MAP, reacting to the speech addressed by HM King Mohammed VI on the anniversary of the Green March.



Thanks to the vision of the Sovereign, the Southern Provinces - the "Moroccanness of which is recognized by the whole world"- have become "an example of human, cultural and economic development for Africa," said the French university professor who lives in Chile.



"The development of green energy industry, seawater desalination and tourism" in addition to the announcement of the construction of the Atlantic Port Dakhla explain why Morocco's Southern Provinces are a hub of development open on Africa and the world," Grimblatt concluded.

MAP 10 November 2020