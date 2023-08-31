Morocco's U-21 Women's Team Crowned African Champions in Beachvolley

Morocco's U21 women's beach volleyball team clinched the African championship title by defeating Nigeria in the final held in Casablanca on Wednesday.

The Moroccan team, represented by Aida and Carmen Mzouak, secured victory with a two-set-to-one score (13-21, 21-15, and 18-16). Nigeria claimed the silver medal, while The Gambia, finishing in third place, earned the bronze.

Morocco's U-21 B team, composed of Imane Fakhr and Fatima Zahra Bouissfi, secured fourth place despite losing to The Gambia (23-25, 20-22).

The Moroccan U-21 women's team had previously secured qualification for the next year's beach volleyball world championship in Thailand by triumphing over Egypt in the quarter-finals.

