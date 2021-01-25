Morocco's Unwavering Positions in Support of Palestinian People's Inalienable Rights Reiterated in Addis Ababa

Morocco's unwavering positions in support of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people were reiterated Monday in Addis Ababa before the African Union (AU).

The Ambassador Permanent Representative of Morocco to the African Union and the UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi, who was speaking through video-conference at the 41st Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the AU, recalled that Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, places the Palestinian cause at the top of its concerns and will never give up its role in the defense of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Moroccan diplomat reiterated that the Kingdom will remain, as it always was, alongside its Palestinian brothers and will continue its constructive engagement to achieve the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East region.

The Moroccan delegation also underlined the need to preserve the special status of the city of Al-Quds Acharif and to respect the freedom to practice religious rites for followers of the three monotheistic religions, as well as the Muslim character of Al-Quds Acharif and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Moroccan diplomat also highlighted the essential role played by Bayt Mal Al-Quds in carrying out social and economic projects aimed at facilitating the development of the Palestinian territories and preserving the cultural and religious legacy in Palestine.

The 41st Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the African Union (AU) kicked off Wednesday.

MAP 25 January 2021