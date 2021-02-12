Morocco/United Kingdom: "Huge" Investment Opportunities (Simon Martin)

Morocco boasts huge investment opportunities in several sectors for the United Kingdom, said, on Thursday, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin.

Speaking during a webinar initiated by the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco (BritCham) under the theme "Post-Brexit: New opportunities for the Moroccan economy?", Martin noted that education, agriculture and financial services are promising sectors for the Moroccan-British cooperation.

Morocco, a gateway to Africa, is a special partner for the United Kingdom and vice versa, he said, emphasizing the importance of fintech in economic development and the multiplication of future exchanges for investors.

Martin also announced the holding of an official high-level meeting, under the new agreement between Morocco and the United Kingdom, which will probably take place in the coming months.

For his part, president of BritCham Stephen Orr noted that the United Kingdom is Morocco's 8th customer, recalling that annual trade between the two countries amounts to more than 18 billion dirhams. "We can go much further and find common interests," he said, noting that several sectors can benefit from Brexit.

He explained that the post-Brexit situation offers more opportunities for the two Kingdoms, calling for the establishment of an economically favorable Morocco-United Kingdom free trade agreement.

For his part, Ali Seddiki, Director General of Industry at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy, welcomed the centuries-old relations between the two countries, highlighting the economic and industrial opportunities to be seized by Morocco following Brexit.

MAP 12 February 2021