Morocco-USA: Trade Multiplied Fivefold Since 2005 (Diplomat)

Trade between Morocco and the United States has increased fivefold since 2005, the year before the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, to reach 5 billion dollars in 2019, said, Monday in Casablanca, the Chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Morocco, David Greene.



This commercial dynamic has allowed the creation of thousands of jobs and contributed to the economic development of the Kingdom and the United States, underlined Green on the occasion of the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the American-Moroccan Free Trade Agreement, organized by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Maroc) and the American Diplomatic Mission in Morocco.



"There are around 150 American companies currently operating in Morocco," said Greene, adding that "this investment has supported the development of strategic industry, which has enabled Morocco to place itself in the global supply chain, in advanced and complex markets".



In 2019, the United States imported $ 3 trillion in goods and services from around the world, the diplomat recalled, noting that, with the right orientation and dedication, Moroccan businesses can benefit from the FTA to improve their share of US imports.



For his part, the United States Consul General in Casablanca, Lawrence Randolph, lauded the contribution of the FTA in strengthening economic ties between the American and Moroccan business communities.



This agreement covers a multitude of economic sectors and a wide range of products, he said, adding that American operators have been able to benefit from Morocco's strategic position as a gateway to Africa, as well as its various international partnerships.

MAP 08 June 2021