Mr. Abdeljalil: Logistic Sector, Pillar to Improve Economic Competitiveness (Minister)

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, stressed on Wednesday in Rabat that the logistics sector is of major importance and is a pillar for improving the national economy's competitiveness.

Speaking at the opening of the international workshop organized by the National Company for Transport and Logistics (SNTL), the Islamic Development Bank (ISBD) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), under the theme "Developing logistics hubs in Africa", the Minister said that logistics platforms play a central role in the development of trade flows and trade facilitation between countries.

He also said that the volume of trade between African countries "is not up to aspirations," noting that despite the efforts made, several challenges still arise, which requires joint work between different countries to develop the logistics infrastructure in order to boost trade between African countries.

In this sense, Abdeljalil recalled that the Kingdom, aware of the importance of the efficiency of the logistics sector, has adopted under the directives of HM King Mohammed VI, a national strategy to increase the logistic competitiveness of the national economy.

This strategy, he added, is based on main axes, including the development of a national network of logistics chains near the main trade points, the focus on inclusive logistics actors of the public and private sectors, the promotion of skills through a national training plan in the logistics sector and the creation of a governance framework for the sector.

For his part, the ITFC Director General, Hani Salem Sonbol, said that Morocco is a pioneer model in the successful cooperation with several African countries for over 20 years, indicating that this cooperation is reflected in the trade of the Kingdom with the countries of the African continent which has experienced great growth.

He also highlighted Morocco's investments in road and port infrastructure, contributing to the development of the country's logistics sector, adding that ITFC has funded a study of a project to develop logistics platforms for the facilitation of trade and investment between Morocco and sub-Saharan African countries.

MAP : 25 January 2023