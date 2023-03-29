Mr. Sekkouri : Upgrading Legal Framework for Migration at Heart of Morocco's Proactive, Humane Policy

Morocco presented, on Tuesday in Geneva, the foundations and content of its pioneering experience in migration management, particularly in terms of upgrading the legal framework for migration, asylum and the fight against human trafficking, as part of a proactive and humane national policy.

The Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, has reviewed the achievements accumulated at the national level since 2013, in a presentation at the 36th session of the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families, on the occasion of the review of the 2nd periodic report on the implementation of the international convention on this subject.

Sekkouri recalled, on this occasion, the support provided by Morocco to international and regional efforts related to the migration governance, contributing to the development of several pioneering initiatives, such as the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, adopted at a conference held in December 2018 in Morocco under the auspices of the United Nations.

At the African level, the Kingdom's efforts and initiatives were crowned by the appointment of HM King Mohammed VI as "Leader of the African Union (AU) on the issue of Migration", on the occasion of the 28th AU Summit of Heads of State and Government (January 2017).

This is a recognition of the Sovereign’s efforts in the field of migration in Africa and His insightful vision on this issue, having allowed in particular the creation of the African Observatory on Migration (OAM), which is a mechanism to support migration and a concretization of Morocco’s role as a leader on the continent in the issues of migration, said Sekkouri.

The minister, who chairs the Moroccan delegation composed of representatives of all sectors concerned with migration, noted that the efforts made by the Kingdom at the international and regional level for the management and promotion of migration governance and protection of migrants' rights, are based on an unwavering commitment, which is reflected in the national policy on migration and asylum.

Adopted in 2013, in accordance with the vision and high guidance of HM King Mohammed VI, on the establishment of a new migration policy according to a human and multidimensional approach, this policy, said the Minister, has integrated axes, relating to the upgrading of the legal framework of migration, asylum and the fight against human trafficking, the regularization of the legal situation of migrants, the processing of asylum applications and the development of a national strategy in the field of migration and asylum.

MAP: 28 March 2023