Mr.Blinken Commends Morocco's Commitment to Peace and Security in Middle East

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken had Tuesday a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, during which he commended in particular the commitment of Morocco to peace and security in the Middle East.

According to a statement by the Department of State spokesman, Blinken, who is visiting the Middle East, discussed with Bourita "shared priorities in the bilateral relationship and efforts to advance regional stability".

The US Secretary of State also discussed with his Moroccan counterpart "his recent travel and engagements with Egyptian, Israeli, and Palestinian leaders, during which he called for deescalation and an end to the cycle of violence”.

During this conversation, Blinken "commended" the Kingdom for its "commitment to promoting peace and security in the region, including through Morocco's participation in the Negev Forum," the statement added.

The US Secretary of State also said, on a post on Twitter, to have discussed with Bourita the "strong bilateral cooperation on regional security and defense" between the United States and Morocco.

"We also discussed my recent trip and meetings with Egyptian, Israeli, and Palestinian leaders,” he noted after the telephone conversation.

The United States has recently commended the "appreciated role" of Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in supporting the Palestinian people and advancing the two-state solution and peace in the Middle East.

"Morocco has a unique relationship with the Palestinians, of course HM King Mohammed VI is the chairman of the Al-Quds Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and we appreciate Morocco’s role in providing aid and assistance to the Palestinian people and supporting the two-state solution," the U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, Ned Price, had said during a press briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington.

MAP: 01 February 2023