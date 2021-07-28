National, African Priorities Highlighted at UN Pre-Summit on Food Systems

The transformation of food systems is the perfect balance that the world must ensure to achieve the SDGs, said, Tuesday, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN agencies in Rome, Youssef Balla.

Speaking on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco during the ministerial round table on the transformation of food systems to achieve the SDGs, organized as part of the United Nations Pre-Summit on Food Systems, Balla stressed that this balance cannot be achieved without valuing the human element and without the effective participation of all stakeholders within the framework of an integrated global action.

He affirmed that it is in this spirit that Morocco organized a national dialogue, following the nine sub-national dialogues, which brought together various stakeholders including members of the government, civil society, businessmen, farmers, scientists as well as representatives of UN agencies.

This dialogue made it possible to listen to and debate the different opinions of the parties present, in an inclusive and exchange to identify Morocco's priorities in terms of food security and nutrition, the fight against food waste and management of food waste, the economic empowerment of women, as well as climate change and the resilience of production systems, the diplomat underlined.

Balla also highlighted the co-organization by Morocco and the United Nations of the African Regional Dialogue on July 13, in the presence of the Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, and the special envoy Agnès Kalibata, which allowed African countries to discuss the challenges and expectations of this Summit with regard to the African continent, hence making it possible to generate all of Africa's priorities, namely; investment in innovation, resilience building, sustainability of food systems, sustainable land management, the convergence of public policies to simultaneously meet the challenges of climate change as well as gender equality.

"The outcome of the Food Systems Summit should enable us to meet our own needs and to achieve our agendas, those of 2030 and 2063 for the Africa we want".

MAP 27 July 2021