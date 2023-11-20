National Mechanism for Prevention of Torture Plays 'Important and Effective' Role (UN Official)

The National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture plays an "important and effective" role, said, on Friday in Kenitra, Chairperson of the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture, Suzanne Jabbour.

In a statement to MAP on the sidelines of her participation in an interactive workshop on "The action of national mechanisms for the prevention of torture", held as part of the regional symposium on "The role of security institutions in the prevention of torture", Jabbour said that this event was an opportunity to highlight the work of the National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture, under the National Human Rights Council (CNDH).

"We consider this to be an effective mechanism, given the work accomplished" within this framework, added the UN official.

She also noted that "the relationship between the UN Subcommittee and the National Mechanism, which is constructive, is based on ongoing cooperation", adding that collaboration between the various national mechanisms is ongoing, through the country rapporteur concerned, notably with the exchange of annual national reports submitted to the Subcommittee.

Jabbour stressed the importance of providing national mechanisms with the financial and human resources they need to fully assume their missions.

MAP: 17 November 2023