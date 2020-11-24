National Strategy Laid Down for Covid-19 Vaccination, Minister Says

A national strategy was laid down for the Covid-19 vaccination in all the regions of the country, Health Minister Khaled Ait Taleb said Monday in Rabat.

Among the measures taken is the development of a national coronavirus vaccination strategy for all the regions, targeting a large part of the population including health professionals, teachers, the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases, the minister pointed out at the House of Representatives (lower house).

This operation will be spread over 12 weeks, he added at the weekly oral questions session.

Thus, central commissions have been set up to prepare all the documents and plans as well as the tools necessary for the implementation of the national strategy, he said.

These are the technical commission in charge of developing technical guides on the vaccine and setting up vaccination teams before the start of the operation, the drug commission in charge of verifying the approval process for the use of the vaccine at the national level in addition to the logistics commission which will oversee the assessment of available resources and those that remain to be acquired, the minister explained.

Ait Taleb also mentioned the communication commission in charge of preparing the national communication strategy in order to mobilize all stakeholders, and the monitoring and evaluation commission which is responsible for preparing a plan and tools for the registration of beneficiaries and monitoring their health condition during and after vaccination.

Given the importance of this nationwide operation and in order to facilitate its implementation, a joint technical commission at the territorial level in which the ministries Interior and Health are represented, he said, adding that this commission will meet periodically to prepare the operation and verify its operational aspects.

MAP 23 November 2020