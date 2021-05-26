New Development Model, Future Vision for Morocco by 2035 (Head of Govt.)

The report on the new development model offers a future vision which should serve as the basis for Morocco's future programs by 2035, the Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani said on Tuesday.

In a statement to the press after his participation in the presentation ceremony of the general report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Development Model, a copy of which was presented to HM King Mohammed VI by the president of the said body, El Otmani said that political, economic and civil society actors "now have the bases and tools to adopt in order to achieve Morocco's objectives of skills, development, social justice and sustainable development".

The Head of Government thus recalled a "historic moment as the Moroccans have waited so long for the new model of development".

The renovation of the development model constitutes a new stage in the consolidation of the social project carried out under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, he added. It is also called upon to strengthen the attachment to the values ​​of positive and active citizenship, as well as the feeling of belonging to a nation and the affirmation of the historical and cultural Moroccan personality, rich with its millennial history, its tradition of openness and its multiple components.

Thus, in accordance with the mission entrusted to it, the Committee has adopted a multidimensional approach and rigorously framed its work. It was able notably to explore the new challenges and changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, in a multitude of strategic areas such as health, agriculture and food security, energy, and industrial and tourism development.

MAP 26 mai 2021