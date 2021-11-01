Non-renewal of GME Agreement will Immediately Only Have Insignificant Impact on Performance of National Electricity System (ONHYM-ONEE)

The decision announced today by the Algerian authorities to now renew the agreement on the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline (GME) will immediately have only an insignificant impact on the performance of the national electricity system, said the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE).



Given the nature of Morocco's neighborhood and in anticipation of this decision, the necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the continuity of the country's electricity supply, the two offices underlined in a press release.



Other options are under consideration to secure sustainable, medium and long-term alternatives, the source added.





MAP 31 October 2021