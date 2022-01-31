ONDA: A Set of Measures to Provide 'Healthy' Welcome for Passengers

The National Office of Airports (ONDA) has put in place a plan to welcome air flights and passengers at the Kingdom's airports in the best conditions and has deployed a set of measures to provide a healthy and reassuring welcome to passengers, said the Office in a statement.



"As part of the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities to fight the spread of Covid-19, the National Office of Airports has put in place a plan to welcome air flights and passengers to the Kingdom's airports in the best conditions. Thus a set of measures have been deployed to provide a healthy and reassuring welcome to passengers," read the statement.



Through these measures, the top priority is to preserve passengers, staff and all users of airports and accompany this operation in the best possible conditions, by adapting the airport infrastructure with the new health context, added the Office.



These measures concern both the departure and arrival areas through the reinforcement of cleaning operations of airport facilities, the installation of disinfectant gel dispensers in various points of the airport, the installation of plastic plates at check-in desks, the mandatory wearing of masks by passengers and all airport users, and this, in all airport areas and the application of measures of physical distancing, through the marking on the ground and reorganization of the waiting lines to avoid the regrouping of the passengers.



The Office's actions also provide for measuring the body temperature of passengers with thermal cameras installed at the level of the arrival area and filling out the health form of passengers provided by the authorities concerned, which can also be completed and printed through the website of ONDA.



The Office ensures to accompany this operation through the dissemination of awareness messages on the respect of social distancing instructions and barrier gestures by audio announcements, billboards and information panels and also through its social networks and website.



Thanks to these measures, 16 of the international airports are certified "AHA" (Airport Health Accreditation) by the Airport Council International, following the evaluation of the health measures put in place by the airports to stem the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic.

MAP 30 January 2022