The Opening of A Consulate in Laayoune Further Demonstrates Jordan's Constant Solidarity with Morocco

The opening on Thursday of Jordan's Consulate General in Laayoune is a reaffirmation of the constant and historic solidarity of this brotherly Arab country with Morocco in all its actions to defend its interests and fundamental causes, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita.

The decision of HM King Abdullah II to open a consulate in Laayoune and his support for the restoration of free civil and commercial movement in El Guerguarat are expressions of the constant support of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the actions undertaken by Morocco in defense of its national interests and its sovereignty over its entire territory, Bourita stated at a joint press briefing with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Al-Safadi, following the inauguration of the Jordanian Consulate in Laayoune.

Morocco "warmly welcomes" these positions, Bourita said, recalling that a top-level Jordanian delegation, representing all political and social tendencies, took part in the Green March in 1975 as an embodiment of the solidarity of the Jordanian people with Morocco for the recovery of its entire territory.

The opening of this consulate is an event of "great importance" that will eremain immortal in the memory of the Moroccan people," just like all the "noble" marks of support and solidarity expressed by Jordan with Morocco for the success of its sacred causes.

Bourita also stressed the strong bonds of friendship and fraternity uniting the leaders of the two countries, as well as the active solidarity and permanent coordination between the two brotherly kingdoms and their common will to develop their fruitful cooperation as a model of cooperation between Arab countries.

Morocco and Jordan have managed to preserve and maintain close relations, despite a "very sensitive" Arab and regional context, he added, praising the continuous bilateral coordination and consultation on various issues of interest to the Arab world.

Building on their shared values and their determination to raise their cooperation, Morocco and Jordan have developed innovative mechanisms to build a strategic partnership in accordance with the decisions of the working and friendship visit made by HM King Abdullah II of Jordan to Rabat in March 2019.

Bourita also emphasized the political consultations between the two countries for the development of joint Arab action and the defense of Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian cause which HM the King places on an equal footing with the Sahara issue.

He also stressed the important role played by the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by HM the King, and the historical Hashemite custodianship of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Al-Quds Asharif.

In that regard, Bourita recalled the social, medical and academic projects funded by the Bayt Mal Quds Agency in the holy city as well as its recent financial support to the Maqdessis during the health crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAP 04 March 2021