Openness, Tolerance and Dialogue, Cardinal Values of Morocco (Official)

The primary identity of Morocco is based on the cardinal values of openness, tolerance, dialogue and respect for differences, said ambassador of the Kingdom in South Africa, Youssef Amrani.

In an interview with the Alliance Française of Pretoria, on the occasion of the International Francophonie Day celebrated on March 20 of each year, Amrani emphasized that it is always the inclusion, that of open doors and outstretched hands that Morocco strives to adopt in all of its interactions be they social, religious, political or diplomatic.

Asked about his favorite expression, he said that "Marhaban" (welcome) is a meaningful word for a Morocco that draws its essence from love for its neighbor. "Solidarity is not a virtue, but rather a common sense of duty for Moroccan men and women," he said.

As for his origin, the diplomat stressed that Tangier is indeed the city of plural identities, civilizational links and cultural depths.

"The Atlantic and Mediterranean facades of this beautiful city dress the walls of the medina in an azure blue. A few steps from tradition, is interwoven with modernity, so many facilities that reflect the dynamism of a Morocco that has not ceased to move forward with confidence and serenity towards its destiny and its future, "he said.

Regarding the Moroccan cuisine, one of the tastiest and finest, Amrani said it is regularly on the podium of the best gastronomy in the world. "It is rich, colorful and fragrant. It is simply unique," he said, arguing that each Moroccan dish is a journey of the senses, which immerses you in the Berber, Arab-Muslim, Jewish and Sahrawi variant of this plural Moroccan identity.

MAP 11 March 2021