Palestinian Ambassador in Rabat Expresses Gratitude to Morocco for Continued Support to Palestinian People

The Palestinian ambassador to Rabat, Jamal Choubki, has expressed his gratitude to HM the King, the government and the people of Morocco for their steadfast positions in support of the Palestinian people.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with a delegation of the International Committee for the Support of the Palestinian People, led by its president, Talaa Saoud Atlassi, the Palestinian diplomat praised the strong political position expressed by the Kingdom to denounce Israeli aggressions against the Palestinian people, as well as its tireless efforts aimed at stopping these aggressions.

Choubki also expressed his gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for his initiatives, as well as to Bayt Mal Al Quds Acharif agency, which makes huge efforts to help Palestinians in the holy city.

The diplomat underlined the strong solidarity of the Moroccan people with Palestine, as demonstrated in the recent sit-ins staged to condemn the Israeli aggressions, affirming that the Moroccan people have maintained, for several centuries, strong religious ties with Al Quds Acharif.

For his part, Atlassi said this meeting was an opportunity to commend the important royal initiative to send emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The Royal initiative is the expression of political and moral support of the Kingdom, HM the King and the people, for the Palestinian people, he said, calling on other countries to undertake similar initiatives.

Atlassi also called on the international community to intervene to end the Israeli aggressions against the Palestinian people.

During this meeting, Choubki reviewed the latest developments in Israeli aggressions in Gaza, the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, while welcoming Morocco's continued role in support of the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian ambassador also expressed his deep gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of Al Quds Committee, for his positions in support of Palestine and his initiative to send humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

He also praised the role of the international support committee for the Palestinian people, chaired by Atlassi, recalling its unfailing commitment in supporting Palestine in all international fora.

Atlassi highlighted the human royal initiative towards the Palestinian people which reflects the commitment of Morocco to supporting the resistance of Palestinians.

He also gave an overview of the actions carried out by the committee since the start of the Israeli aggression, including participation and the call for popular demonstrations in member countries, expressing his thanks to the committees which initiated popular actions in support of the Palestinians (Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Lebanon, Japan, Nepal, Great-Britain).

He underlined that the only way to achieve security and stability in the Middle East remains the application of international resolutions on the matter, and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al Quds as capital.

At the end of this meeting, the delegation, which included Abdelaltif El Behraoui and Naoufal Bouamri, expressed its will to hold the next meeting of the committee in Palestine as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

MAP 17 mai 2021