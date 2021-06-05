Paris Welcomes Morocco's Commitment To Solving Issue of Unaccompanied Minors in Europe

France welcomed, on Friday, Morocco's commitment to solving the issue of unaccompanied minors in Europe.

"France welcomes Morocco's commitment expressed by the royal instruction of June 1 to accept the return of unaccompanied minors of Moroccan origin present on the European territory," said the spokesperson of the French foreign ministry in response to a question by MAP.

"This commitment underscores our shared desire to address in the best way this difficult issue, on which France and Morocco have regular discussions, which have led to the adoption of a joint procedure relating to the care for unaccompanied minors. In France, this falls within the exclusive competence of children's judges," noted the spokesperson.

In this context, "France is fully prepared to continue the judicial cooperation in order to facilitate cross-border placements", she said.

"We stand alongside our Moroccan partners to work towards mutual management of migration issues in a spirit of trust and partnership," the same source added.

"Morocco is an essential partner for the European Union, especially on the issue of migratory inflows. France hopes that this cooperation will continue and be strengthened", she concluded.

MAP 04 June 2021