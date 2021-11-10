Parlatino President Highlights Morocco's Key Role at Regional Level

The President of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), Jorge Pizarro Estéban, on Monday said that the Moroccan legislative institution's role in the implementation of the constitutive declaration of the African-Latin American Parliamentary Forum (AFROLAC) reflects Morocco's position at the regional level.



This statement came during Parlatino President's video-conference with speaker of Morocco's House of Advisors, Naâm Miara, who also chairs the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA).



In addition, Pizarro Estéban stressed that this positioning allows Morocco to play a key role in facilitating communication and maintaining closer ties between African, Arab and Latin groups, constituting a solid ground for a common future, says a statement from the House of Advisors.



Pizarro Estéban, accompanied by Parlatino Executive Secretary General, Elias Castillo, also welcomed the distinguished relationship between the two legislative institutions, expressing gratitude to the House of Advisors for its contribution in the establishment of an interactive library at the headquarters of Parlatino in Panama.



During this meeting, the two parties highlighted the distinguished dynamics of cooperation and friendship relations between the Moroccan Parliament and Parlatino, and discussed ways to capitalize on the achievements in the service of the interests of the peoples of the African and Latin American regions.



At the end of this meeting, speaker of the House of Advisors welcomed the noble position of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament regarding the Kingdom's fair issues, in particular the position of this important regional parliamentary body following the developments at the Al Guergarat border crossing and the Kingdom's peaceful and firm intervention.



In this context, Miara recalled that the Parlatino, via a statement issued on December 04, 2020, joined the voices of the international community to support the Kingdom's efforts to seek a lasting political solution to the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

