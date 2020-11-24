Peruvian Parliament Welcomes Morocco's Intervention to Secure El Guerguerat Crossing

The Peruvian Parliament has welcomed the intervention of Morocco to restore security in the area of ​​El Guerguerat after the destabilizing maneuvers carried out by the "polisario" at the Moroccan-Mauritanian border, calling on the international community to put an end to these provocations.

"We congratulate the Kingdom of Morocco for its initiative to restore security in the border area of ​​El Guerguerat and call on the international community to warn the Polisario so that it puts an end to its provocations," the Parliament said in a statement, calling for "a political, realistic, practical and lasting solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara", within the framework of the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco.

In an attempt that comes following the international isolation of the Polisario, the separatists committed acts of banditry, blocking of civil and commercial movement in the buffer zone of El Guerguerat and provoking members of the MINURSO, wrote the statement, which described these acts as a flagrant violation of all UN Security Council resolutions, and military and ceasefire agreements, defying international legality and the political process under way to resolve the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

Faced with this dangerous situation, Morocco, which has shown the greatest restraint, intervened peacefully and put in place a security cordon in order to secure the flow of goods and people through the buffer zone of El Guerguerat, according to clear rules of engagement, prescribing to avoid any contact with civilians, instrumentalised by the Polisario, and to resort to the use of weapons only in self-defense, the statement pointed out.

The Peruvian Parliament noted that the intolerable actions of destabilization of the Polisario fall under its "exclusive responsibility" and the separatist group assumes all the consequences of its maneuvers, stressing that the Moroccan population in the Sahara democratically elects its representatives, contrary to the lies of the Polisario which claims to represent the Sahrawis.

MAP 24 November 2020