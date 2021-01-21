Polish LUG Signs Declaration of Intent to Invest in Morocco's Southern Provinces

Polish manufacturer of professional luminaires and lighting systems LUG on Thursday signed a declaration of intention to invest in the Southern provinces of Morocco.

The declaration was signed by LUG president, Ryszard Wtorkowski, in the presence of the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun.

The president of the Polish group expressed on this occasion his willingness to make a first prospecting visit to the Moroccan southern provinces, highlighting the investment potential of the Kingdom.

"We would like to underline that the pursuit of international expansion is one of the strategic priorities of our company and Morocco, in this regard, thanks to its stable economic situation, the high quality of infrastructure and the large number of projects in which our products could potentially be used, is undoubtedly an interesting destination for our development," Wtorkowski said on this occasion.

For his part, Atmoun stressed that Morocco and Poland have excellent diplomatic relations, adding that the heads of state of the two countries attach particular importance to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly at the economic level.

The diplomat said he was convinced that the consolidation of relations between Morocco and Poland hinges on the involvement of the private sector.

Morocco has become an international logistics hub, thanks to the major structuring projects launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Atmoun pointed out.

MAP 21 January 2021