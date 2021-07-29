Pre-Summit on Food Systems: Royal Vision Aims for Competitive and Sustainable Agriculture (Ambassador)

The Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations agencies in Rome, Ambassador Youssef Balla, highlighted, on Wednesda,y the ambitious Royal vision aimed at the emergence of a competitive and sustainable agriculture to eradicate poverty.

Speaking on behalf of Morocco at the United Nations Pre-Summit on Food Systems, Balla stressed that resilience, particularly to climate change, research and development are central objectives for the Kingdom, which aims to improve income for agricultural producers, notably small farmers, while contributing to inclusive economic growth that respects the environment.

The Ambassador recalled, in this regard, that the Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, focused on the agricultural sector as a national development engine implementing the Green Generation 2020-2030, to improve the resilience and sustainability of food systems within the framework of the decade of action, through the enhancement of the human capital, in particular young people, as well as the continuation of the development dynamic of the sector.

Balla also stressed that the Green Generation will serve as an instrument of recovery after the COVID-19 crisis and of rural resilience being fully in line with the new challenges.

MAP 29 July 2021