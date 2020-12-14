President of US Conference of Mayors Commends Morocco's Leadership Role as Regional Peace Broker

President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Bryan Barnett, on Sunday commended Morocco's leadership role as a regional peace broker.

Commenting the announcement of the US recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara, Barnett also praised the Kingdom for its rich culture and interfaith acceptance.

"As our oldest ally, Morocco deserves praise for its rich culture, interfaith acceptance and leadership role as a regional peace broker," Barnett wrote on Twitter.

US President Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation recognizing the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire region of the Moroccan Sahara.

The United States has also decided to open a consulate in Dakhla, with a primarily economic vocation, to encourage U.S. investments and contribution to economic and social development.

MAP 14 December 2020