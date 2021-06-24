Presidents of Bahraini Council of Representatives, Arab Parliament Hail Morocco's Exemplary Migration Policy

The President of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the President of the Arab Parliament hailed the exemplary policy of Morocco in the field of migration management.



Speaking via telephone on Tuesday with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Habib El Malki, Fawzia Abdulla Yusuf Zainal and Adel Bin Abdulrahman Al Asoomi expressed their solidarity with Morocco and their rejection of the European Parliament's resolution on "Moroccan minors and migration".



They welcomed the decision of HM King Mohammed VI to facilitate the return of all unaccompanied Moroccan minors who are in an illegal situation in some countries of the EU.



According to a statement from the House of Representatives, during these talks, they stressed that the instrumentalization of the European Parliament of a purely bilateral issue between Morocco and Spain does not contribute to finding real solutions to the "real problem, which is between two countries, and not with the European Union."

MAP 23 June 2021