Private Sector Will Contribute Up to MAD 500 Mln to Cities of Trades and Skills

The private sector will contribute up to 500 million dirhams to support the establishment of Cities of Trades and Skills (CMCs), announced Thursday, the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

''Since companies' competitiveness is closely linked to the adequacy of training-employment and the development of human resources, the CGEM has agreed to reallocate 500 million dirhams from revenues of the Vocational Training Tax (TFP) to support the implementation of the Royal Roadmap in vocational training," the Confederation said in a press release.

The private sector will contribute to the establishment of CMCs, a new generation of vocational training institutions that will be present in all regions of Morocco, as announced in April 2019 by HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP 18 March 2021