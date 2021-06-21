Public Prosecutor Calls for Waging Relentless Fight against Offenses Committed during Registration on Electoral Rolls

The president of the public prosecution has called for facing, with the required firmness and determination, all the offenses committed on the occasion of registration on the electoral rolls.



A circular from the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office sent to the King's Attorneys General at the Courts of Appeal and the King's Prosecutors at the Courts of First Instance focuses on the need to fight against "offenses committed on the occasion of registration on the general electoral rolls".



Taking into account the impact of the smooth running of the voter registration operation on the rest of the electoral operations, the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office urges these judicial officials to ensure the fight against the said offenses with the necessary firmness and determination by adopting all the legal provisions that dissuade offenders in order to guarantee the integrity and security of the elections, the source said.



The prosecution also highlighted the importance of registration on the electoral rolls, as it allows citizens to exercise their electoral rights after verification by the competent parties.



The circular adds that Law No. 57.11 relating to general electoral lists, referendum operations and the use of public audiovisual means during electoral and referendum campaigns, as amended and supplemented, has criminalized a set of acts committed during registration on the electoral rolls, in order to preserve the security and legality of this operation.

MAP 21 June 2021