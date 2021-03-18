Rabita Mohammadia des Ulemas, UNFPA Sign Annual Action Plan To Fight Violence against Women

The "Rabita Mohammedia des Oulémas" and the United Nations Population Fund in Morocco (UNFPA) have signed a collaboration agreement to further strengthen the role of religious leaders in fighting violence against women and girls.

Signed on Wednesday in Rabat by Secretary General of the Rabita Mohammadia des Ulémas Ahmed Abbadi, and the UNFPA Representative Luis Mora, this agreement sets an annual action plan to fight violence against women and girls.

The 2021 annual working plan consolidates the achievements of the partnership between the Moroccan body and UNFPA in promoting health and well-being among young people and preventing violence against women and girls, said the UN Fund in a press release.

This year, the Rabita Mohammadia des Ulemas and UNFPA will collaborate to build the capacities of Ulema as well as students from the departments of Islamic studies, explained the same source, noting that training sessions will be organized to equip the Ulema with knowledge and skills related to the themes of sexual and reproductive health and gender equality in order to correct erroneous interpretations of certain religious texts, which reproduce unequal and discriminatory stereotypes against women.

Initiatives for sharing and exchange with religious leaders in the region are also provided for in this working plan, it added.

The UNFPA, which concludes this year its 9th cycle of cooperation with the Moroccan government, continues to support the country's progress. In this context, the Fund is leading a strategic partnership with the Rabita Mohammedia des Oulémas to meet the needs of religious leaders in terms of knowledge and skills, the source said.

MAP 18 March 2021