RAM :Negative PCR Test Taken Less than 72 Hours from Sample Collection Date Required on Flights to Morocco

National flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has announced that passengers taking flights to Morocco will now have to present at the time of check-in a COVID-19 negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours from the date of the collection of the sample and no longer from the date of the results.

Children under the age of 11 are exempt from the testing, the national airline said in a statement, adding that the serological test is no longer required.

These new provisions take place following the instructions of the Moroccan authorities, RAM pointed out, adding that as of November 11, passengers on flights to France must also present at the time of check-in a COVOD-19 negative test taken less than 72 hours from the date of the collection of the sample and not from the date of the results (children under the age of 11 are exempt from the testing).

These same passengers must also present, before boarding, a certificate of exceptional international travel from abroad to France including the detailed list of categories authorized to access French territory, as well as a sworn declaration of absence of COVID-19 symptoms, the source added.

MAP 10 November 2020