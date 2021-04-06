Relations Between Morocco and Cuba are Improving Considerably (Ambassador)

After 37 years of diplomatic rupture, relations between Morocco and Cuba are improving considerably in all areas thanks to the will of the two countries to move forward in their bilateral cooperation, said the Moroccan ambassador in Havana, Boughaleb El Attar.

Morocco and Cuba are aware now more than ever of the need to promote their relations in the political field, but also in other sectors of activity, noted El Attar in an interview with the Spanish magazine "Atalayar", published on Monday.

As part of this will, the two countries have concluded bilateral agreements to express votes of reciprocal support within the United Nations Human Rights Council, based in New York, and the United Nations bodies based in Geneva, noted the Moroccan diplomat, specifying that Rabat and Havana have signed two memorandums of cooperation in the sector of mining, renewable energy and the environment and plan to further deepen their partnership in the field of scientific research.

Morocco participates in all forums and seminars organized by the Cuban government to open up to international companies and attract funding for the development of its economy, he noted, adding that several economic, cultural and political events organized jointly by the two countries have been suspended or postponed due to the spread of the pandemic linked to the new coronavirus.

An example of this is a week of cinema that has been postponed due to the compulsory lockdown caused by the pandemic, recalled El Attar.

Morocco and Cuba are also exploring other fields of cooperation and aim to share their experiences in several areas, including that of port management, said the Moroccan diplomat.

Regarding the cultural component, the Moroccan ambassador in Havana said that a Moroccan-Cuban friendship group of artists and intellectuals has been set up. This group is made up of artists, filmmakers, fashion designers, poets, journalists, singers and painters, he recalled.

MAP 05 avril 2021