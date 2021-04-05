Republic of Senegal Opens Consulate General in Dakhla

The Republic of Senegal opened, Monday, a Consulate General in Dakhla, the 10th diplomatic representation inaugurated in this city for just over a year.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita and minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese abroad, Aïssata Tall Sall.

Since the beginning of last year, the city of Dakhla has experienced a strong diplomatic momentum with the opening of consulates of Gambia, Guinea, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Liberia, Burkina Faso, the Republic of Guinea Bissau, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in addition to the Republic of Haiti.

MAP 05 avril 2021