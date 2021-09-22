Respect of Electoral Calendar, Only Solution to Get Out of the Crisis in Libya (FM)

Respecting the presidential and legislative electoral calendar, scheduled for December 24, is the only solution to get out of the crisis in Libya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, said Tuesday in Rabat.



The legitimacy crisis in Libya as well as the duality and multiplicity of institutions could only be resolved through a democratic exercise in which all Libyans must be associated, Bourita pointed out at a joint press conference with the president of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri, following bilateral talks.



Morocco has always considered the Libyan High Council of State as an important element in any political process to get out of the Libyan crisis, he said, noting that Al Mechri's visit to Morocco is an opportunity to discuss the political process in Libya, its evolution and the obstacles that may hinder it.



The minister reported a significant progress on the way to ensure the success of the presidential and legislative elections in Libya in terms of legal references and the institutions in charge of holding these elections, in addition to international support for the electoral process, emphasizing the need for all Libyans and all institutions to adhere to these references so that the operation can take place under the best possible conditions.



The stability of the executive institutions resulting from the Libyan political dialogue is essential for the success of these elections within the time limits set out, he said.



Morocco supports the stability of executive institutions in Libya and institutions resulting from a political agreement, such as the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, said Bourita, adding that the expectations of Libyans can only be achieved through a stable Executive resulting from the Libyan political dialogue.

MAP 21 September 2021



He also noted that recent talks with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, as well as with the US envoy for Libya and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Libya, in addition to this meeting with the president of the Libyan High Council of State are part of the Moroccan approach that seeks to promote dialogue between Libyans to overcome obstacles and reach consensus on the next stages of the political process, in particular regarding elections.



Morocco will continue, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, to play its role to promote dialogue between Libyan stakeholders with the objective of reaching compromises that will ensure the conduct of elections under the best conditions and to help Libya to get out from the institutional crisis so as to serve its citizens and achieve stability and security, the minister concluded.