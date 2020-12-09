Resumption of Cultural Activities Depends on Evolution of Epidemiological Situation

The resumption of cultural activities is dependent on the evolution of the epidemiological situation linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, said, Tuesday in Rabat, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Othman El Ferdaous.

In response to an oral question on "the resumption of cultural activities in Morocco" presented by the CGEM group at the House of Advisors, El Ferdaous underlined that the decision to resume cultural activities is closely linked to the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom and the government plan to gradually lift restrictive measures.

After recalling that the Council of Government, held on December 3, approved the extension of the state of health emergency, the minister said that there is hope in the vaccination operation and that the Kingdom "will be one of the first countries in the world to benefit from the anti-Covid19 vaccine".

"We should keep in mind that the Moroccan people have confidence in vaccination, which in itself represents a positive indicator," he said, noting that some countries are facing difficulties in this regard.

Pending the improvement of the epidemiological situation, the ministry has organized a series of online cultural programs at the central and regional level, including the efforts made by the Youth and Culture Houses at the territorial level, said El Ferdaous.

He also noted that the repercussions of the health crisis due to the coronavirus on the tourism sector have impacted the cultural field, knowing that the turnover of the sector has fallen by more than 80%.

MAP 09 December 2020