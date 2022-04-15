Retail Companies Ensure Daily Replenishment of Gasoline Stocks - Government Spokesman

Retailers of liquid petroleum products replenish the stock of gasoline daily, said Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.



"The gasoline stock often covers between 30 and 60 days of consumption. The same amount of gasoline is acquired and is being delivered by the retail companies, which allows renewing the stock on a daily basis," he said at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting.



"Companies proceed to the purchase operations not waiting for the total depletion of the stock," said Baitas in response to a question on the gasoline stock available for consumption.



During a presentation before the Committee on Infrastructure, Energy, Mining and Environment at the House of Representatives, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, said that the stock of liquid petroleum products stands at 789,000 tons as of April 11, while the reserves of butane gas have reached 191,000 tons and those of coal 701,000 tons.



Benali also reported an improvement in the storage capacity of liquid petroleum products by 25% as compared to 2015.

MAP 14 avril 2022