Sahara: Antigua and Barbuda Reiterates Support for Morocco's Autonomy Proposal

Antigua and Barbuda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade reiterated Thursday the country's support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as a solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade of Antigua and Barbuda (...) has the honor to reaffirm the support of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for the Moroccan autonomy proposal," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also expressed its "firm commitment" and support for the autonomy plan as a solution to the Sahara issue under Moroccan sovereignty and respect of territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

MAP 18 December 2020