Sahara: Djibouti Welcomes Moroccan Autonomy Initiative as Political Solution

Djibouti welcomed, before the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Moroccan autonomy initiative as a political solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.



"We welcome the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco" and described as serious and credible by the Security Council since its presentation in 2007, the representative of Djibouti told the Committee.



The diplomat also expressed his country's support for the UN political process aimed "at reaching through dialogue a political, realistic, and pragmatic solution that is accepted by all parties".



"In this regard, we also recall Security Council resolution 2494 of October 30, 2019 which established the round table process," he said, stressing that this process is "the only way" to achieve a consensual political solution to this regional dispute.



The diplomat also said that Djibouti calls on the new Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to build his efforts on the basis of the work done by his predecessor Horst Köhler, who had initiated the Geneva round table process.

