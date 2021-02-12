Sahara: France and Europe Must Not Stay Away from New Dynamic under way (Majority MP)

France and Europe must not stay away from the new dynamic under way in the Sahara, following the recognition by the United States of Morocco's full sovereignty over its southern provinces, said MP Marie-Christine Verdier-Jouclas, spokesperson for the Republic in March (Presidential Majority) at the National Assembly.

The American recognition, a "major" event on the international scene, is an “important political act” which recognizes the quality work of Moroccan diplomacy, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, noted Verdier-Jouclas, also vice-president of the France-Morocco friendship group, in a column published on her deputy's blog, while paying tribute to HM the King for his desire to restore peace, particularly with regard to North-South/South cooperation".

The other major event is the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, which constitutes a “structuring act for more peace and stability in this region of the world, an area which represents for the Europe an important issue of collective security, she added.

Beyond being a factor of political stabilization, the American position could also be a powerful lever of economic development, in particular with the opening a few days ago of an American consulate with an economic dimension in Dakhla, noted Verdier-Jouclas.

In this context, the French deputy said that she noticed, during two visits in the region of Dakhla, the “economic potential of the Moroccan Sahara”, in particular regarding renewable energy.

“The Dakhla region has all the ingredients to quickly establish itself as a region of green economy and blue economy in Africa and as a real hub between the North and the South”, she underlined.

“Having spoken about it with my Sahrawi interlocutors there, I am convinced that this virtuous dynamic can only be beneficial for the inhabitants of this territory”, affirmed the parliamentarian, who considers that France and Europe must not to stay away from this new dynamic.

She deplored the fact that the “reluctance” and “resistance” that still exist are based on geopolitical realities beyond the challenges we are now facing” and that “we must gradually ensure that they are lifted”, she said.

"I hope that France will not remain indifferent to this new geopolitical situation and will be able to consider increasing its commitment in favor of the Moroccan Sahara, by adopting a proactive attitude on this issue," said Verdier-Jouclas.

MAP 12 February 2021