Sahara: Honduras Reiterates Support for Autonomy Initiative as 'Only Solution to Regional Dispute within Morocco's Sovereignty Framework

Honduras reiterated its support to the Moroccan autonomy initiative in the Sahara as "the only solution to the regional dispute, within the framework of Morocco's sovereignty".



In a letter sent by the First Secretary of the Congress of the Republic of Honduras, Jose Tomas Zambrano Molina, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, Honduras insists on its non-recognition of the "pseudo-Sadr" since 2014 and reiterates its "support for the autonomy initiative presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations, as the only solution to the regional dispute within the framework of Morocco's sovereignty".



The Honduran Congress also expresses its "full support for Morocco's efforts to find a peaceful and definitive political solution" to this dispute that can guarantee the "autonomy and territorial integrity" of the Kingdom.



The Honduran Congress also reiterates "the will of the people of Honduras to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with Morocco".



It stressed that, through the First Secretariat of Congress, a copy of its motion of support for Morocco had been sent to the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras.



MAP 13 August 2021