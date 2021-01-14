Sahara Issue: Honduras-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group Reiterates Support for Autonomy Plan

The Honduras-Morocco parliamentary friendship group has reiterated its support for the Moroccan autonomy proposal in the southern provinces of the Kingdom, which has been deemed by the international community as a "serious, realistic and credible" option for the settlement of the dispute.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Tegucigalpa, the group also praised the Kingdom's efforts to promote development policies in the Sahara, stressing Morocco's interest in issues relating to the inhabitants of the southern provinces of the country.

Recalling the recent visit to Dakhla of a US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, the friendship group urged the government of Honduras to follow the path traced by Washington regarding the dynamic of cooperation with Morocco, "a friendly country".

"As MPs, we openly appreciate this opportunity to develop a framework to strengthen relations with Morocco," the statement said, adding that the objective of this friendship group is to collaborate in the opening of consulates and embassies between the two countries.

"This is an objective on which we are already working with the Executive, by encouraging channels of communication with the authorities of the Honduran government in order to promote the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries," the source underlined.

The Honduras-Morocco Friendship Group also welcomed the renewal of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and Israel.

MAP 14 January 2021