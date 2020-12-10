Sahara: Pacific Alliance Reiterates its Support for Autonomy Plan 'as Only Political Solution'

The Pacific Alliance Monitoring Inter-Parliamentary Commission (CISAP) reiterated, on Thursday in Santiago, its full support to the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only political solution to the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

"The CISAP reiterates its full support to the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the only political solution, under the exclusive auspices of the United Nations, within the framework of Morocco's sovereignty and territorial integrity," reads a statement issued at the end of the 13th session of the commission, held in Santiago, Chile.

The commission, which counts Morocco among its observer members, called for "respecting the UN resolutions and the position of the African Union, which supports the political process and a peaceful solution under the exclusive aegis of the United Nations."

On the case of El Guerguerat, the CISAP expressed "its concern over the latest events that occurred in the southern provinces of Morocco," calling for maintaining and preserving the free movement of goods and people through the buffer zone on the border between Morocco and Mauritania.

MAP 10 December 2020