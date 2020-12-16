Sahara: US Decision is "Courageous" and EU and France Must Follow in Its Footsteps (The Republicans)

The decision of the United States to recognize the full and entire sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara is "courageous" and the European Union and France must follow "in its footsteps", in view to definitively end this deadlocked conflict, affirmed Pierre Henri Dumont, Deputy Secretary General of the Republicans party, the main right-wing political formation in France.

"Honestly, the decree signed by Donald Trump is a decision which can move the lines and which I hope will move them. Because it seems obvious from the reading of international treaties that the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara is not for discussion, " Dumont, deputy, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the National Assembly told MAP.

According to the French deputy, "this long-running conflict must be definitively settled". "And if the American decision to recognize and open an economic consulate makes it possible to move in this direction, so much the better," he said.

He said, in this context, that the European Union and France, which consider Morocco as a strategic partner, must follow in the footsteps of the Americans.

"Today, I clearly think that it is necessary for France to follow in these footsteps and in turn recognize the Moroccan sovereignty as specified by the treaties", indicated the French deputy, regretting that there is no "frank and clear position on the part of France and the deputies on Moroccan sovereignty in the Sahara".

According to him, France must clarify its position especially since Morocco, a partner country, is the guarantor of stability in the Maghreb, in Africa and in the Mediterranean area.

"Today, Morocco is an island of stability of the Maghreb in particular, and of a part of the African continent, by the solidity of its institutions, and also by the monarchy embodied by King Mohammed VI. This makes it possible to mark really a difference with the other countries which make up this continent ", he indicated, deeming that "wanting to destabilize, -by a non-decision-making, a non-respect of the treaties, one of the countries which guarantee stability is an error".

He concluded by saying that "once the Sahara conflict is resolved, this will help establish a lasting peace in the Maghreb, in Africa and in the Mediterranean area".

MAP 16 December 2020