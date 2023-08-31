Sebou-Bouregreg Interconnection: Italian Media Hails Morocco's Innovative Management of Water Issues

The Sebou and Bouregreg basin interconnection project establishes an innovative management model for water issues while demonstrating the Moroccan company's proficiency in civil engineering and infrastructure, according to Italian media outlet Expartibus on Wednesday.

This mega project, which is being carried out on the orders of HM King Mohammed VI, aims to divert surplus water from the Sebou basin, which is being lost to the Atlantic Ocean, to the Bouregreg basin in order to ensure the supply of drinking water to the Rabat-Casablanca axis, according to the news site, which reported on the completion of the first phase of the installation of the pumping engines for this "river highway."

The new structure will divert water at an initial flow rate of 3 cubic meters per second, gradually increasing to 15 cubic meters per second. The project, costing around MAD 6 billion, aims to combat drought in the surrounding area and will quickly reach cruising speed.

According to the online newspaper, this initiative is part of efforts by HM the King, who has long focused on water issues, particularly the efficient management of water resources.

The portal refers specifically to the Council of Ministers meeting on October 2, 2017, the Sovereign's chairmanship of the meeting on June 5, 2018, and the Royal Speech of October 14, 2022, delivered to both chambers of Parliament, all centered on this theme.

In addition, Expartibus reports that a consortium of Moroccan companies used national expertise to build this significant water structure. They believe that this project will showcase the dynamism and maturity of Moroccan enterprise, leading to new international opportunities.

The Sebou and Bouregreg basins are interconnected through a water catchment system located at the guard dam on the Oued Sebou.

The system includes 67 km of steel canals with a 3200 mm diameter, two pumping stations with a flow rate of 15 cubic meters per second, and a basin that moves water to the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdullah dam reservoir.

